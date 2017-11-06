Canadian powerlifter Niko Somos gets two-year sanction for anti-doping violation

Canadian powerlifter Niko Somos received a two-year sanction from the Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport on Monday for an anti-doping rule violation.
The athlete's urine sample, collected during in-competition doping control on July 9, revealed the presence of prohibited stimulants (oxilofrine and 1,3-dimethylbutylamine), the CCES said in a release.
The stimulants are classified as "specified substances" on the World Anti-Doping Agency's prohibited list and are banned in competition.
In response to the notification of the adverse analytical finding, Somos admitted the violation in a timely fashion, waived his right to a hearing and accepted the sanction, the CCES said.
The Edmonton resident is ineligible to participate in any capacity with any sport signatory to the Canadian Anti-Doping Program, including training with teammates.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.
Discussion loading… ✨