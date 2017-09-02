Orioles beat Blue Jays 1-0 in 13 for 8th win in 9 games

Jonathan Schoop doubled in Manny Machado for the game's only run in the 13th inning, and the Baltimore Orioles outlasted the Toronto Blue Jays in a 1-0 victory Friday night.

It was the eighth win in nine games for the Orioles, a surge that's put them just 2 1/2 games behind the New York Yankees for the top AL wild card.

Machado led off the 13th with an infield hit off Aaron Loup (2-3) and Schoop followed with a liner to right-centre that put an end to a game that lasted 4 hours, 22 minutes.

Story continues below advertisement

Jimmy Yacabonis (1-0) worked the 13th for his first major league victory.

Toronto missed a chance to take the lead in the ninth when Kevin Pillar was thrown out at the plate trying to score on Darwin Barney's one-out grounder to second.

That was the closest either team came to scoring until the top of the 13th, when left fielder Trey Mancini made a leaping catch to rob Steve Pearce of a potential RBI double.

Toronto starter Joe Biagini had a career-high 10 strikeouts over seven innings in the best outing of his two-year major league career. Making his 13th career start, the right-hander allowed five hits — all singles — and retired the last 15 batters he faced.

Biagini was 2-8 with a 6.02 ERA as a starter this season.

Kevin Gausman blanked Toronto on five hits over six-plus innings, his second straight scoreless start. He struck out eight and was pulled after his only walk of the game.

Orioles centre fielder Adam Jones was ejected in the first inning by home plate umpire Pat Hoberg, who took exception to Jones yelling from the dugout following a three-pitch strikeout. It was Jones' second career ejection, both this season.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Jones was replaced by Craig Gentry, who left in the fourth inning with a lacerated right middle finger and was replaced by Joey Rickard.

The first three innings were about wasted opportunities. Toronto twice stranded a runner at third base, and the Orioles went 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position.

NO TICKET NEEDED

Pearce dived into the seats to snag a foul ball in the eighth inning. The former Oriole took out a fan in the process, and after the inning he gave a baseball to the guy he flattened.

WELCOME WAGON

Blue Jays: LHP Carlos Ramirez, a converted outfielder, was recalled and pitched two perfect innings in his major league debut. Toronto also recalled OFs Teoscar Hernandez and Michael Saunders, along with INF Richard Urena, who made his big league debut in the ninth and stayed to the finish.

Story continues below advertisement

Orioles: Recalled Rickard and Yacabonis; selected the contracts of INF Pedro Alvarez, RHP Richard Rodriguez and C Chance Sisco. RHPs Logan Verrett and Tyler Wilson were designated for assignment.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Blue Jays: 1B Justin Smoak (right calf strain) missed a third straight start, appearing only as a pinch hitter in the seventh. ... C Luke Maile (knee) was reinstated from the DL.

Orioles: SS J.J. Hardy will receive an injection in his sore elbow but should be activated from the 60-day DL on Monday, manager Buck Showalter said.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: Staff ace Marcus Stroman (11-6, 3.11 ERA) starts Saturday night. He pitched 7 2/3 scoreless innings in a win over Wade Miley and the Orioles on June 28.

Orioles: Miley (8-10, 4.99 ERA) seeks to win his third straight start. He went 3-1 with a 2.60 ERA in August