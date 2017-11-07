Former Blue Jays star pitcher Roy Halladay dies in plane crash

Former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Roy Halladay died Tuesday in an aircraft crash off the coast of Florida. He was 40 years old.

Halladay's body was recovered near a "small, personal plane," according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office. He was the sole victim. The plane went down in the Gulf of Mexico. It's not yet clear what caused the accident.

Three weeks ago, Halladay began posting pictures to social media detailing adventures in his new, two-passenger Icon A5 aircraft, a light-sport plane designed to land on water.

The aircraft's manufacturer released a video at the same time featuring Halladay and his wife, Brandy.

In it, Halladay explains that his father was a pilot and that getting his own pilot's licence was a goal he'd put off until after his retirement in 2013.

"She's fought me the whole way," Halladay says in the video.

"Hard," Brandy says. "I was very against it."

Halladay may have been the finest pitcher ever produced by the Blue Jays system. Over a twelve-year big league career in Toronto, he established himself as one of the finest starters in baseball. He won a Cy Young Award as baseball's best pitcher for Toronto in 2003, and a second for the Phillies seven years later.

Halladay was a reticent man renowned for his focus and Herculean work ethic.

He was held in such high regard by the organization and fans that when he left the Jays for a chance to win titles in Philadelphia, there was not a hint of hard feeling. More than just a great athlete, Halladay was the apotheosis of the quiet professional.

Born in Colorado, Halladay was a resident of Clearwater, Florida. He is survived by his wife, a daughter and two sons.