 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

After World Cup setback, Michael Bradley turns focus back to TFC

After World Cup setback, Michael Bradley turns focus back to TFC

Toronto FC midfielder Michael Bradley (4) controls the ball as D.C. United midfielder Lamar Neagle (13) defends at BMO Field. Toronto defeated D.C. 2-0

John E. Sokolowski/USA Today Sports

TORONTO
The Canadian Press

Michael Bradley says the disappointment of the U.S. failure to qualify for the World Cup won't go away any time soon.

But the Toronto FC and U.S. captain says he won't let one ounce of anger or frustration from the World Cup setback carry over into his MLS team's playoff push.

Bradley listed off a litany of the emotions he had been feeling since Tuesday night's loss against Trinidad & Tobago – saying he was very upset, disappointed and angry that the Americans could not get the job done.

Story continues below advertisement

He says the U.S. team let itself down, plain and simple.

The 2-1 loss in Trinidad, coupled with wins for Panama and Honduras, left the U.S. out of the World Cup for the first time since 1986.

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan says he respects the right to protest (The Associated Press)
Report an error
Comments

The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.

Discussion loading… ✨

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Thank you!

You are now subscribed to the newsletter at

You can unsubscribe from this newsletter or Globe promotions at any time by clicking the link at the bottom of the newsletter, or by emailing us at privacy@globeandmail.com.