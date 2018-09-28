Altidore and Giovinco expected back as TFC face must-win game against New England

Star strikers Jozy Altidore and Sebastian Giovinco should be good to go for Toronto FC’s do-or-die game against the New England Revolution on Saturday.
Altidore had to leave early last time out with a turned ankle while Giovinco sat out the 2-0 loss at the New York Red Bulls with a calf issue.
But veteran defender Drew Moor remains troubled by a calf injury.
Toronto, which at 8-15-6 is 10 points out of the playoffs with five games remaining, need a win over visiting New England (8-10-11) to keep its slender playoff hopes alive. A TFC loss or tie coupled with a Montreal win would mean the reigning champions will sit out the post-season.
The Revolution are five points out of the playoffs with five games remaining.
Toronto has lost three of its last four in league play (1-3-0). New England is unbeaten in four (1-0-3)
TFC hosts the Vancouver Whitecaps on Oct. 6 before visiting D.C. United and Montreal. Toronto wraps up the regular season Oct. 28 at home to Atlanta.
