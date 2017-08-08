Canadian Jessie Fleming on watch list for U.S. college soccer award

Canadian international Jessie Fleming has been named to the 2017 MAC Hermann Trophy watch lists.

The list marks the start of the process of choosing the most outstanding male and female players of the year in U.S. college soccer.

Fleming, a 19-year-old attacking midfielder, had 11 goals and five assists in 33 games as a freshman for the Bruins. She is just the fourth UCLA freshman ever to earn United Soccer Coaches (formerly the NSCAA) All-America honours.

She has four goals in 45 appearances for Canada.

Canadian defender Kadeisha Buchanan (West Virginia University) won the award in 2016, joining national team captain Christine Sinclair as the only Canadian women to win the award.

Sinclair won in 2004 and 2005.

Canadian-born Teal Bunbury won the men's award in 2009. A dual citizen, Bunbury plays internationally for the U.S.

This year's winners will be announced Jan. 5, 2018, at the Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis.

Florida Gulf Coast University senior Albert Ruiz and University of Maryland junior Gordon Wild, finalists a year ago, lead a group of 31 on the men's watch list.

The 30-woman list includes 2016 finalist Andi Sullivan of Stanford.

Fifteen semifinalists for both the men's and women's awards will be chosen near the end of the NCAA season based on voting by NCAA Division I coaches. The list will then be cut down to three finalists.

The watch lists draws on players from the U.S., Canada, Brazil, Costa Rica, England, Finland, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, New Zealand, Spain and Venezuela.