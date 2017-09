Canadian soccer player Will Johnson charged in alleged domestic incident

Canadian international Will Johnson was arrested early Wednesday and charged with misdemeanour battery in connection with an alleged domestic incident.

The Orlando City SC midfielder has been suspended pending investigations by Major League Soccer and Orlando police, according to a statement by MLS and Orlando City.

Both MLS and Orlando City say they will have no further comment until the investigation is complete.

Story continues below advertisement

The 30-year-old Johnson joined Orlando as a free agent this season after stints with Toronto, Portland, Real Salt Lake and Chicago. The Toronto native has also played in the Netherlands with SC Heerenveen and De Graafschap.

Johnson is the second Canadian international to fall afoul of the law in Florida recently. Orlando striker Cyle Larin was charged with drunk driving in June.

Johnson was called up by Canada coach Octavio Zambrano for last Saturday's friendly against Jamaica but begged off due to injury, according to the Canadian Soccer Association.

The CSA said in a statement it is aware of "the situation currently involving Will Johnson" and is in contact with both his club and the MLS.

The Toronto-born Johnson has won 43 caps for Canada.