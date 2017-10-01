Colorado Rapids top Montreal Impact in battle of 10-man teams

Alan Gordon finished Dominique Badji's low cross for the go-ahead goal in the 81st minute and the 10-man Colorado Rapids beat the 10-man Montreal Impact 2-1 on Saturday night.
Referee Jorge Gonzalez, after video review, issued a straight red card to Rapids midfielder Jared Watts in the 12th minute for a studs-up challenge. Montreal lost the man advantage in the 32nd when Daniel Lovitz was sent off for a late knee.
Stefan Aigner gave the Rapids (8-18-5) the early lead in the third minute of first-half stoppage time with his first career MLS goal — a header from the middle of the box to finish Mekeil Williams' deep diagonal cross.
Matteo Mancosu's long-range blast into the top right corner tied it for Montreal (11-15-6) in the 62nd minute.
The Impact have lost three straight and seven of their last eight.
