Colorado Rapids top Montreal Impact in battle of 10-man teams

Montreal Impact head coach Mauro Biello watches his team from the sideline during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Philadelphia Union on Saturday, April 22, 2017. The Impact lost to the Colorado Rapids on Saturday, September 30.

Michael Perez/THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP

COMMERCE CITY, Colo.
The Associated Press

Alan Gordon finished Dominique Badji's low cross for the go-ahead goal in the 81st minute and the 10-man Colorado Rapids beat the 10-man Montreal Impact 2-1 on Saturday night.

Referee Jorge Gonzalez, after video review, issued a straight red card to Rapids midfielder Jared Watts in the 12th minute for a studs-up challenge. Montreal lost the man advantage in the 32nd when Daniel Lovitz was sent off for a late knee.

Stefan Aigner gave the Rapids (8-18-5) the early lead in the third minute of first-half stoppage time with his first career MLS goal — a header from the middle of the box to finish Mekeil Williams' deep diagonal cross.

Matteo Mancosu's long-range blast into the top right corner tied it for Montreal (11-15-6) in the 62nd minute.

The Impact have lost three straight and seven of their last eight.

