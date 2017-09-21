Disorganized Toronto FC falls to Impact for first home loss of the season

There was one big hiccup Wednesday night in Toronto FC's march to a record Major League Soccer season.

The Montreal Impact embarrassed a disorganized group of Reds by a 5-3 score in front of their own fans at BMO Field. It was their first home loss of the season. That put at least a temporary halt to TFC's bid to top the Los Angeles Galaxy's record 68 points for one season. The Reds remain at 62 with four games left in the regular season.

Given the relentless march of the Reds through MLS this season – they went into the game with a six-game winning streak, unbeaten in their last 11 games and unbeaten at home – perhaps something like the terrible first half was bound to happen. Granted, TFC was missing strikers Sebastian Giovinco (quadriceps strain) and Jozy Altidore (hamstring) and midfielder Victor Vazquez (fever).

It may have been the slick playmaker Vazquez the Reds missed the most. The Spaniard has been the two-way glue for TFC in his first MLS season and the Reds looked absolutely lost all night. It was as if the previous months of ruling the MLS roost with an 18-3-8 record coming into the game were all a mirage.

TFC started the game playing like a Sunday morning pickup squad whose players had no idea what any of them were going to do next. It was just the tonic for the Impact, who were playing so bad leading up to the game that their owner, cheese magnate Joey Saputo, blasted the players, coaches and managers in a statement last weekend.

"Our team's latest performance has clearly fallen short of our expectations," Saputo said after his team lost 3-2 at home to the expansion Minnesota United. "Rest assured that this message has been conveyed to the technical staff and the players."

That loss marked a four-game losing streak for the Impact, who were six points out of the playoffs with six games left when the TFC game started.

Given the Reds' general ineptitude, it is hard to say if Saputo's statement lit a fire under the Impact. But before the game was 25 minutes old, the seat under Montreal coach Mauro Biello was considerably less hot than it was the day before.

The fun started in the 10th minute with a strange goal, when TFC defender Eriq Zavaltea probably should have cleared the ball but decided to drop it back to goaltender Alexander Bono instead. For some reason, Bono decided it would be a good idea just to kick it, despite the presence of Impact star Ignacio Piatti standing a few metres in front of him. The ball hit Piatti and bounced straight into the net.

Two minutes later, Zavaleta gave away the ball and it wound up with Impact midfielder Marco Donadel in the middle. He had all the time he needed to rip a 22-metre shot that curved to the inside of the post and bounced in. Despite the steam on the shot, Bono was still caught looking.

Zavaleta completed his miserable night in the 24th minute after Reds captain Michael Bradley got in on the fun. His giveaway started a Montreal rush and, when Zavaleta fell, Piatti had the time he needed to unload a long rocket to the far corner.

Reds coach Greg Vanney, who happens to be Zavaleta's uncle, mercifully ended his nightmarish evening by pulling him for Ben Spencer after Piatti's second goal. The coach had a few words on the sideline for his nephew, who seemed distressed at the hook.

The last time the Reds were down 3-0 to Montreal was in the first leg of the MLS Eastern Conference final last November. They came back to score two late goals in that game and then win the conference in overtime of the second leg.

TFC midfielder Jonathan Osorio gave rise to hopes of similar heroics when he danced his way around the box and bounced a ball into the net off Montreal defender Deian Boldor for an own goal in the 42nd minute.

But any thoughts of similar heroics were quickly snuffed out by the Impact in the second half. Well, it could also be said the Reds smothered those hopes since they continued to suffer from self-inflicted wounds. More defensive gaffes – lazy, ill-advised back passes – allowed Anthony Jackson-Hamel to score two easy goals in the 47th and 51st minutes to put the visitors ahead 5-1.

By this time, some spectators amused themselves by setting off fireworks that covered the field with smoke at times. Then Tosaint Ricketts distracted them with two quick goals in the 77th and 79th minutes to cut the Montreal lead to 5-3.

But it was a momentary distraction, as the Impact settled down and rode out the win.