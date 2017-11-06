Eastern Final presents a test of Toronto FC’s character and mental fortitude

Toronto FC's Jozy Altidore has had a bad few weeks.

He was part of the U.S. men's national team's World Cup qualifying collapse and has taken his unfair share of the blame for that.

He was the apparent victim of some below-the-belt heckling in Toronto's first postseason match last weekend, a game in which he wasn't particularly sharp.

It's understandable that he might be feeling a little frustrated. That is no excuse for the way he carried himself in Sunday's game. Altidore's unhinged behaviour came perilously close to sinking his team.

He was involved in several off-the-ball incidents during the first half of Toronto's nervy 1-0 loss to the New York Red Bulls. Toronto (which won 2-1 in New York last week) advanced to the Eastern Conference final on the basis of away goals.

The most remarkable of these set-to's saw Altidore cycling through Red Bulls players trying to pick a scrap after a play that did not involve him. He finally settled on New York captain Sacha Kljestan.

The two attempted the you-push-I-pull embrace that passes for a fight in soccer. When Kljestan finally gave Altidore a shove, the hulking Toronto striker flopped to the ground like he'd just been hit with a frying pan.

A few minutes later, it got worse. The pair met up again in the tunnel, as the two teams came off for the half, and had another confrontation.

This is where the whole thing gets very Rashomon.

Toronto coach Greg Vanney suggested Altidore was "ambushed," though admitting he hadn't seen it. Team captain Michael Bradley complained that several members of the New York squad and even staffers had followed the Toronto players to the door of their locker room, when the visitor's dressing room is in the opposite direction. But he didn't see exactly what happened either.

Toronto defender Drew Moor came in late and said matters had grown so heated that stadium security was involved.

Kljestan told a different version to Canadian Press: "At halftime, [Altidore] shoved me into the wall, and so I have a clear conscience."

Altidore's take is unclear, as he got dressed and left immediately after the game ended. If he really was the victim of a sneak attack, it's curious that he wouldn't stick around to say so.

Whatever actually happened, it got both Altidore and Kljestan red-carded.

That won't matter to New York. It matters immensely to Toronto. A red card means an automatic one-game suspension in addition to the ejection.

That situation worsened later in a long, ugly game when Toronto's other starting forward, Sebastian Giovinco, lost his cool over an uncalled foul. He began chasing referee Chris Penso up the field, screaming and waving his arms like a lunatic.

The resultant yellow card was Giovinco's second of the playoffs, meaning he, too, will be suspended for the team's next game.

Someone asked Vanney what he's going to do now that he only has two-thirds of a soccer formation.

"Put somebody else up there," Vanney shrugged.

Great plan.

Toronto just went from two all-star appearances, 31 goals and $12-million worth of talent up front to back-up Tosaint Ricketts and his nine starts.

Ricketts will hoe the forward row alone, because there's nobody else Toronto can trust up there.

A great many people share some blame for the unwatchability of Sunday's game.

First and foremost, the Red Bulls were at fault. They didn't cross the border to play. They came up here to start a riot. Credit to them, they got close.

Secondly, the referee. Penso brought a playoff attitude to the encounter. Sadly, it was of the hockey variety – the old 'let the boys play' outlook. The result was a chaotic jumble of legs left in, flying elbows, rugby tackles and, for long stretches, absolutely no adult supervision.

"The game became a little bit about soccer, and a lot about nonsense," Vanney said afterward, which was putting it nicely.

By the time the referee began asserting himself, the match had already spiralled out of his control. Near the end, exceedingly mild-mannered Toronto midfielder Victor Vazquez had a finger up in Penso's face, shrieking at him about a goal (probably incorrectly) ruled off.

That was the game in a single snapshot.

That's where Toronto FC would like everyone to look – in the direction of New York and Penso. They're the easy villains.

But whatever problems Vanney & Co. have going forward, they are entirely their own fault.

Altidore picked the fight with Kljestan on the field, which was already foolish. At the very least, he lacked the sense to avoid another one in the tunnel. It sounds more likely that whatever did happen in there was fairly mutual.

At this level, at this time of year and considering how valuable Altidore is to the team's tactical backbone, it's a remarkable lapse in judgment.

Giovinco wasn't picking fights, but he should also know better. Before the season, all Major League Soccer teams were warned that players who chased or berated referees would face cards.

Given how the game had gone, the experienced Italian must have sensed that 80 minutes into this aesthetic horror show was not the time to begin testing an official's resolve. But he decided to take his shot in any case.

Toronto pays Giovinco an awful lot of money, and so has the reasonable expectation that he will put team ahead of temper tantrums. He failed in that regard on Sunday.

Toronto will face the Columbus Crew in the Eastern final, but the Crew is likely to look at Sunday's game and say, "Forget formations. Just goad them."

On a straight-up soccer basis, there isn't a team in MLS that can compete with Toronto over two legs. But that way? It might work. It almost did for the Red Bulls.

And now, for one game at least, TFC will have to fend off that strategy without two players who represented nearly half its goals this year.

Coaches like to talk in terms of 'tests'. I suppose this is one of those – of Toronto FC's character, mental fortitude and professionalism.

They haven't flunked out yet, but so far a few of Vanney's best students are failing.