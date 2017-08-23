Wayne Rooney retires from international soccer as England's leading scorer

England striker Wayne Rooney has announced his immediate retirement from international football.
No outfield player has won more England caps than the 31-year-old Rooney, who netted a record 53 goals across 119 appearances for his country.
