Wayne Rooney retires from international soccer as England's leading scorer

England's Wayne Rooney and John Terry celebrate their victory over Ukraine after their Group D Euro 2012 soccer match at the Donbass Arena in Donetsk, June 19, 2012. Rooney announced Wednesday that he is ending his international career.

YVES HERMAN/REUTERS

LONDON
The Associated Press

England striker Wayne Rooney has announced his immediate retirement from international football.

No outfield player has won more England caps than the 31-year-old Rooney, who netted a record 53 goals across 119 appearances for his country.

