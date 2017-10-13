Fresh from U.S.' World Cup disqualification, TFC’s Bradley, Altidore get back to business in the MLS

There will be no pall from the worst loss in U.S. soccer history hanging over the rest of the Toronto FC season.

So says Michael Bradley, who along with TFC teammate Jozy Altidore was part of the U.S. men's team's 2-1 upset loss to Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday night, which knocked the Americans out of the 2018 World Cup.

One of the oddities of professional soccer is that international competition is sprinkled throughout a league's season, which means players can experience the high or low of playing for their country one night and must then set it aside for a club game. It gets complicated when there is a shocking result such as Tuesday's, which means the U.S. men's team will not be part of the World Cup for the first time since 1986.

Story continues below advertisement

Now Bradley and Altidore – who posted an apology to the fans on social media – have to shake that off in time to lead the Reds on the start of the most important stretch of their Major League Soccer season. They will end the international break on Sunday afternoon at BMO Field against the Montreal Impact. TFC has two regular-season games left to produce four points to eclipse the Los Angeles Galaxy's record of 68 for most points in one MLS season.

"I have a huge responsibility here as captain of this club to make sure that not one ounce of anger or frustration or disappointment carries over," Bradley said. "That wouldn't be fair to anybody. It wouldn't be fair to any of my teammates, our coaches and it wouldn't be fair to our fans. Not to one person in this city.

"I can promise everybody that no way is the disappointment of not going to the World Cup going to play into what we're doing here over the next two months. We've had an incredible season, we won two trophies and we are ready to make sure we lift the third."

The trophies Bradley referred to are the Canadian Championship, which TFC won in June and which earned it a place in the 2018 CONCACAF Champions League, and the MLS Supporters' Shield for finishing first in the regular season. The Reds beat the Impact for the Canadian title and clinched first place in the MLS on Sept. 30. The Shield will be presented to the team during Sunday's game.

The third trophy is the MLS Cup, which TFC lost last year to the Seattle Sounders on penalty kicks. Thoughts of that loss have been driving the Reds all season.

TFC defender Drew Moor thinks both Altidore and Bradley are the sort of player who can quickly recover from such a disheartening loss.

"No, I wouldn't say it is easy to compartmentalize something like that," Moor said. "I know Michael and Jozy, every time they step on the field, whether it's for U.S. Soccer or Toronto FC, they put their entire livelihoods on the field and open themselves to a lot of criticism if the tiniest things go wrong. They wear it with honour.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

"Those are the kind of guys that can compartmentalize it and put it behind them and step on the field after that and be ready to go for [TFC]."

The Impact are out of the running for the MLS playoffs but are still the right opponent to get the Reds to snap out of any lethargy from the two-week break. Aside from the rivalry between the teams, it was the Impact that made TFC look amateurish in a 5-3 win on Sept. 20 that broke a 16-game undefeated streak at home and six-game MLS winning streak for the Reds.

"It's important we play our game," Moor said. "It doesn't matter where each team is in the standings. It's a big-rivalry game.

"If Montreal coming back to our place not long after what happened last time doesn't motivate us, we shouldn't be out there."

While TFC has had injury issues all season, head coach Greg Vanney said he expects every player on the roster to be available on Sunday. That means striker Sebastian Giovinco, who missed four games because of a tight quadriceps muscle, will rejoin Altidore on the forward line.

There is no shortage of fans and media shouting for a complete housecleaning at U.S. Soccer following the men's team's poor performance in World Cup qualifying. (On Friday, U.S. manager Bruce Arena resigned). Bradley did not want to get into analyzing what needs to be done, saying right now it's on him and his teammates.

Story continues below advertisement

"We had 90 minutes to play our way into the World Cup, not needing to rely on anything else and we let ourselves down," he said of Tuesday's loss. "Plain and simple."

At 30 years of age, there is no guarantee Bradley will still be captain of the U.S. team for the 2022 World Cup, let alone a player. But he indicated he expects he will still be playing by then, which means the decision could be made by others.

"I can say playing for my national team is something I have always taken a huge amount of pride in," he said. "It's given me some of the proudest moments of my career.

"I will continue to work hard and try to make sure there are better moments still coming. In terms of details and how that all goes, time will tell."