Giovinco, Altidore to skip TFC’s match against Galaxy to heal up

Toronto FC will be without star strikers Sebastian Giovinco and Jozy Altidore for Saturday's game in Los Angeles against the Galaxy.

Coach Greg Vanney said neither will travel Thursday to avoid exacerbating issues that caused both to leave Saturday's 4-0 win over San Jose.

"We're not going to take them across the country at this point," Vanney said. "(We'll) give them a few days to progress and reassess when we get back for Wednesday."

After facing Los Angeles (7-14-6), league-leading Toronto (17-3-8) hosts the Montreal Impact (10-11-6) next Wednesday before heading to New England for a Saturday match with the Revolution (10-12-5).

Giovinco was substituted at halftime against the Earthquakes as a precautionary measure with tightness in his quadriceps. Altidore exited in the 65th minute, also feeling tightness in the lower body.

Altidore scored two goals against San Jose and was named the league's player of the week Tuesday. Giovinco also scored.

"They'll start to work their way (training) outside over the next few days," Vanney added.