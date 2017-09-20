Karim Benzema to stay with Real Madrid until end of 2021 season

Real Madrid says it has extended the contract of Karim Benzema until the end of the 2021 season.

The French striker's current contract was valid until the end of the 2019 campaign.

Spanish media says Benzema's buyout clause will remain at €1-billion ($1.2-billion), similar to Cristiano Ronaldo's clause.

The 29-year-old Benzema has been playing with Madrid since 2009. He will be 33 if he stays until the end of his new contract.

Benzema has scored one goal in six appearances this season.

Madrid recently also extended the contracts of veteran left back Marcelo, attacking midfielder Francisco "Isco" Alarcon and right back Dani Carvajal.