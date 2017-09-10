Montreal Impact falls to New England Revolution 1-0

Lee Nguyen scored in the 68th minute and the New England Revolution beat the Montreal Impact 1-0 on Saturday night.

Nguyen took Teal Bunbury's pass about 30 yards out, slid past a pair of defenders and finished with a low hard shot for his ninth goal of the season.

"We created enough chances on the road, we just did not execute," said Impact coach Mauro Biello.

"In the end, the little details cost us, but I felt we could have gotten more out of this game. We now have to come back home and regain our confidence."

The Revs (10-12-5) moved a point behind the Impact (10-11-6) and Atlanta United, who are tied for the sixth and final playoff spot. New England will play at Atlanta on Wednesday night.

Montreal and New England each have seven remaining games, while expansion Atlanta has 10 left to play.

"The game opened up, we had some chances but we did not finish," said Impact goalkeeper Evan Bush. "We are now in a tough position, but we will not quit."