Montreal Impact lock up Ignacio Piatti for at least two more seasons

Montreal Impact midfielder and designated player Ignacio Piatti comments on his contract extension with the club on Tuesday, October 10, 2017 in Montreal.

Paul Chiasson/THE CANADIAN PRESS

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press

Star midfielder Ignacio Piatti's contract extension with the Impact could keep him in Montreal for three more seasons.

Team president Joey Saputo said Piatti has extended his contract through the 2019 season with a team option for 2020.

Saputo did not divulge Piatti's salary but said he will be among the five highest paid players in Major League Soccer.

The Impact first announced Piatti's extension on Sept. 28 but did not provide any details.

Piatti joined the Impact in 2014 from the SAN Lorenzo club in Argentina.

He leads the team with 17 goals this season.

