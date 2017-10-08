New York Red Bulls blank Vancouver Whitecaps, clinch playoff spot

Daniel Royer, Bradley Wright-Phillips and Felipe scored and the New York Red Bulls clinched the final Eastern Conference playoff spot with a 3-0 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night.
Royer opened the scoring in the 33rd minute with a three-touch finish at the end of Sacha Kljestan and Tyler Adams' two-pass combo. Wright-Phillips made it 2-0 with a chip finish in the 58th minute after Adams' pass sprung him behind the defence for a breakaway run from near midfield.
Kljestan fed it out from the end line to Felipe, who capped the scoring with a rising blast into the right corner in the 72nd minute.
The Red Bulls (13-12-7) snapped an eight-game winless streak as they eliminated Montreal, New England, Philadelphia and Orlando from playoff contention.
The Whitecaps (15-11-6) missed an opportunity to secure a first-round bye but remained in first place in the West after dropping only their second match in the last 10.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.
Discussion loading… ✨