Toronto FC advances to MLS Eastern final but pays the price for lack of composure

On the one hand, Toronto FC can consider itself one lucky soccer team. But on the other it paid an enormous price for its lack of composure and discipline.

Yes, the Reds managed to squeak into Major League Soccer's Eastern Conference final by winning the two-leg semi-final over New York Red Bulls on Sunday. But their inability to keep their tempers almost cost them, as New York won the game at BMO Field 1-0 but lost on the tiebreaker as TFC had two away goals from winning the first game 2-1.

Indeed, TFC will be without both of its star strikers for the first game of the Eastern final, which isn't until Nov. 21 because of another international break.

Toronto will face the Columbus Crew in the Conference final after the Crew advanced by winning its two-leg series over New York City FC 4-3, despite losing 2-0 in the second game on Sunday night.

Jozy Altidore was ejected on Sunday after a confrontation with Red Bulls midfielder Sacha Kljestan that began on the field as the first half ended and then exploded in a confrontation in the tunnel under the stands. Both players were ejected from the game and an investigation by the league is expected.

TFC coach says game became ‘about nonsense’ after scuffle (The Canadian Press)

Giovinco was lost for the first game of the Eastern final when he foolishly chased referee Chris Penso to argue a call. He drew a yellow card, his second in as many games, which means he is automatically suspended for one game as is Altidore.

"They should feel like they escaped because they did," Red Bulls coach Jesse Marsch said. Not that his team was any sort of gold standard in the class and composure department.

Not very many on the pitch could claim to have put in a solid afternoon of soccer. TFC looked nothing like the team that rolled to a record 69 points in the regular season and lost just once at home heading into Sunday's game.

"We don't have to be happy with the way we go through but we have to be happy to be in the [conference] final," said TFC midfielder Victor Vazquez, one of the only Reds to turn in a good game. His work in the absence of Altidore in the second half went a long way to keeping TFC alive.

From the players, to the referee, to the 29,974 fans, a couple of whom threw beer cans on the pitch, it was not a good day. The game was physical from the start and then grew progressively chippier.

Throw in a couple of disallowed goals for TFC – one was ruled offside and the other was waved off in a head-scratching decision by Penso – and it was a chaotic afternoon. TFC head coach Greg Vanney said he never saw anything like it in his career, not even going back to his playing days in the early 2000s for the notorious Bastia club, which resides on the island of Corsica and played in the French league.

"No, not in a professional soccer game," Vanney said. "And I played in Bastia, which was a crazy place to play, and I did not see anything like this."

Penso did not help matters by putting his whistle away for a playoff game. Tension between the teams soon escalated but the Reds did not help themselves much, with Altidore and Giovinco the prime examples.

"We'll discuss that as a group," Vanney said of the temper tantrums. "But I think the game also needs to be controlled from the people who are there to control it. But our guys also need to control their emotion and likewise on the other side.

"We've got to stay focused on the task at hand. We didn't. We need to be better than that."

When it came to soccer, the Red Bulls again had a large edge in possession (58.1 per cent) but could not make it count. They scored once on a long shot by Daniel Royer that hit Red Bulls forward Bradley Wright-Phillips and bounced past goalkeeper Alexander Bono in the 53rd minute.

Bono atoned for the goal eight minutes later when he stopped Wright-Phillips point-blank after the striker burst in alone. It was a season-saver. "I do think the group took a big sigh of relief on that one and moved on," Vanney said.

TFC's first disallowed goal came in the 71st minute when Giovinco fired a shot that bounced off a defender and the goalkeeper and into the net. But midfielder Jonathan Osorio was ruled offside.

Then in the 91st minute, Vazquez curled a beautiful free kick into the net that was called off by Penso in a confusing ruling. In that situation, the referee can rule the ball dead until he counts off 10 metres to the opposition's wall but players can sneak in a kick. Vazquez went for the quick kick but after calling off the goal, Vazquez said Penso apologized and said it was a mistake.

"He say sorry, it was my fault, I didn't expect you want to shoot, I have to cancel it," Vazquez said. "Why you have to cancel? You step to the side, the player from Red Bull was already 10 metres [away]. For sure, if I play it to [Giovinco] he let us play. But because it was goal I think he was surprised and he whistle it."

In any event, Vanney said, the only thing the Reds will be following up with the league office is the confrontation between Altidore and Kljestan in the tunnel.

"We're going to move on and focus on the games in front of us," he said.