Toronto FC’s Jozy Altidore named MLS player of the week

TORONTO
The Canadian Press

Jozy Altidore has been voted the MLS player of the week, marking the fourth time in seven weeks that the honour has gone to a Toronto FC player.

The U.S. international scored twice in Toronto's 4-0 win over the San Jose Earthquakes in Week 27, making TFC the first team to clinch a spot in the playoffs.

Altidore now has 13 goals and five assists this season.

Fellow Toronto striker Sebastian Giovinco won the award in Week 25 and Week 21, sandwiched around teammate Justin Morrow's Week 23 win. Giovinco also won in Week 8.

League-leading Toronto (17-3-8) visits the Los Angeles Galaxy (7-14-6) on Saturday night.

The Alcatel MLS Player of the Week is selected each week of the regular season by a panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters.

