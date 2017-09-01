 Skip to main content

Wayne Rooney charged with drinking and driving

Everton striker Wayne Rooney has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving, the BBC and Sky Sports reported on September 1, 2017. The BBC said Rooney was stopped by police near his home in Cheshire, northwest England, on August 31.

OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

MANCHESTER, England
Reuters

Former England captain Wayne Rooney has been charged with a drink-driving offence, Cheshire police said in a statement on Friday.

Rooney, 31, has been released on bail and is due to appear at Stockport Magistrates' Court on September 18.

The Everton forward has been charged with driving while over the prescribed alcohol limit.

"The man was arrested shortly after 2.00 a.m. today, Friday 1 September, after officers stopped a black VW Beetle on Altrincham Road, Wilmslow," Cheshire police said.

Rooney announced last month he was retiring from national team duty, ending a 14-year stint in which he became the country's top scorer with 53 goals.

In July Rooney returned to Everton, his boyhood club, after 13 years with Manchester United. He has scored twice so far this season for the Merseyside team.

Everton did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the incident.

