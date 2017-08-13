Whitecaps fall 1-0 to Revolution

Teal Bunbury scored his fourth goal in five matches, helping the New England Revolution beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 1-0 on Saturday night.
Each of New England's seven wins has come at home. The Revolution (7-10-5) are 0-8-3 on the road.
Bunbury finished a nice passing sequence in the 53rd minute. Kelyn Rowe, near midfield, tapped a goal kick by Vancouver's Stefan Marinovic to Kei Kamara, who tapped it back to Rowe on the right side for the feed to a charging Bunbury just outside the 6-yard box.
Cody Cropper had two saves for his sixth shutout of the season.
Vancouver (9-8-4) had its three-game road unbeaten streak snapped.
