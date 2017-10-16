 Skip to main content

Erik Karlsson to make season debut for Senators on Tuesday night

Ottawa Senators defenceman Erik Karlsson talks with reporters in Senators dressing room in Ottawa, Saturday, May 27, 2017.

Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press

Star Ottawa defenceman Erik Karlsson will make his season debut when the Senators host the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night.

Senators head coach Guy Boucher confirmed his captain's return to the lineup at today's practice.

Karlsson missed Ottawa's first five games of the 2017-18 campaign after undergoing off-season surgery to repair tendons in his left foot.

He had 71 points in 74 games last season, and added 18 points in 19 games in the Senators' run to the Eastern Conference final.

The Senators have played well in Karlsson's absence and have yet to lose in regulation this season.

Ottawa has a 3-0-2 record and is on a three-game winning streak.

