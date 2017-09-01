 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Denis Shapovalov advances to fourth round at U.S. Open

Denis Shapovalov advances to fourth round at U.S. Open

Denis Shapovalov of Canada reacts after defeating Kyle Edmund during their third round match, September 1, 2017 in New York.

Al Bello/Getty Images

NEW YORK
The Canadian Press

Canada's Denis Shapovalov has advanced to the fourth round of the U.S. Open after British opponent Kyle Edmund retired with an injury.

The left-hander from Richmond Hill, Ont., was leading 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, 1-0 before Edmund abandoned the match.

While leading the third set 3-2, Edmund took a medical timeout and needed a trainer to stretch and treat his left shoulder, neck and back.

Story continues below advertisement

Shapovalov pressed Edmund as soon as play resumed to tie the set 3-3 and then again to take a 4-3 lead, winning 10 consecutive points as the match's momentum shifted.

Although Edmund eventually won a pair of points, Shapovalov took the third set 6-3.

The 18-year-old Shapovalov continued to take advantage of Edmund's hampered mobility and inability to stretch out on returns by firing a pair of aces to start the fourth set before the Briton retired.

In the first set, Shapovalov found himself in a 3-0 hole but battled back to tie it 3-3. Edmund bore down, however, to take the first set 6-3.

An out-of-bounds return by Edmund in the second set gave Shapovalov a 2-1 lead, his first of the match.

Edmund flubbed another return on a smashing serve by Shapovalov to give the Canadian the second set 6-3.

Video: Denis Shapovalov confident ahead of U.S. Open qualifying (The Canadian Press)
Report an error Licensing Options
Comments

The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.

Discussion loading… ✨

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Globe Newsletters

Get a summary of news of the day

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Thank you!

You are now subscribed to the newsletter at

You can unsubscribe from this newsletter or Globe promotions at any time by clicking the link at the bottom of the newsletter, or by emailing us at privacy@globeandmail.com.