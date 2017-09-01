Denis Shapovalov advances to fourth round at U.S. Open

Canada's Denis Shapovalov has advanced to the fourth round of the U.S. Open after British opponent Kyle Edmund retired with an injury.
The left-hander from Richmond Hill, Ont., was leading 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, 1-0 before Edmund abandoned the match.
While leading the third set 3-2, Edmund took a medical timeout and needed a trainer to stretch and treat his left shoulder, neck and back.
Shapovalov pressed Edmund as soon as play resumed to tie the set 3-3 and then again to take a 4-3 lead, winning 10 consecutive points as the match's momentum shifted.
Although Edmund eventually won a pair of points, Shapovalov took the third set 6-3.
The 18-year-old Shapovalov continued to take advantage of Edmund's hampered mobility and inability to stretch out on returns by firing a pair of aces to start the fourth set before the Briton retired.
In the first set, Shapovalov found himself in a 3-0 hole but battled back to tie it 3-3. Edmund bore down, however, to take the first set 6-3.
An out-of-bounds return by Edmund in the second set gave Shapovalov a 2-1 lead, his first of the match.
Edmund flubbed another return on a smashing serve by Shapovalov to give the Canadian the second set 6-3.
