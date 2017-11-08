Denis Shapovalov beats Gianluigi Quinzi at ATP Next Gen Finals

Canada's Denis Shapovalov picked up his first win at the inaugural Next Gen ATP Finals, defeating Italian qualifier Gianluigi Quinzi 4-1, 4-1, 3-4 (5), 4-3 (5) on Wednesday.

Shapovalov, 18, is the youngest player in a field that includes eight of the best 21-and-under players on the ATP Tour.

The rising Canadian star used his impressive serve to his advantage, firing 10 aces past Quinzi.

Story continues below advertisement

Shapovalov converted four of his 11 break point opportunities. He only faced break point three times, saving twice.

The Canadian is 1-1 at the tournament after losing his opening match 1-4, 4-3 (5), 4-3 (4), 4-1 decision to South Korea's Hyeon Chung on Tuesday.

Shapovalov's next match will be against top-seeded Russian Andrey Rublev.

Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., reached a career-high ranking of No. 49 last month. He currently holds the No. 51 position.