Shapovalov defeats Medvedev to reach U.S. Open second round

Denis Shapovalov returns a shot to Daniil Medvedev during a U.S. Open match on Aug. 28, 2017.

Jerry Lai/USA Today Sports

NEW YORK
The Canadian Press

Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov cruised into the second round of the U.S. Open with a 7-5, 6-1, 6-2 win over Russia's Daniil Medvedev on Monday.

Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., won the match in one hour 36 minutes to continue his impressive summer that saw him reach the semifinals of the Rogers Cup in Montreal.

Shapovalov converted his seventh break point to take a 5-2 lead in the third set. Serving for the match, Shapovalov converted on his first match point opportunity by firing his sixth ace of the match past Medvedev.

The 18-year-old left-hander committed just two double-faults to Medvedev's eight, and won points on 72 per cent of his first serves.

Shapovalov, playing in his first U.S. Open, next faces eighth seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France.

