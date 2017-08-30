 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Eugenie Bouchard knocked out of U.S. Open in first round

Eugenie Bouchard knocked out of U.S. Open in first round

Eugenie Bouchard serves to Evgeniya Rodina on day three of the U.S. Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Robert Deutsch/USA Today Sports

NEW YORK
The Canadian Press

Canada's Eugenie Bouchard has been eliminated from the first round of the U.S. Open, falling 7-6 (2), 6-1 to Russia's Evgeniya Rodina.

Facing double match point, Bouchard sent a backhand into the net as her record dropped to 12-17 on the season.

Bouchard, ranked 76th in the world, has failed to make it past the second round of her last eight tournaments, starting with a second-round exit at the French Open.

Story continues below advertisement

On Wednesday, the native of Westmount, Que., made 46 unforced errors, compared to 18 for Rodina.

Bouchard converted three of her four break point opportunities, but struggled to hold serve. Rodina broke Bouchard five times on nine chances.

Rodina, ranked 89th in the world, next faces fourth seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine.

Later Wednesday, Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil faced Spain's Fernando Verdasco and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., took on eighth seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France.

Video: Denis Shapovalov confident ahead of U.S. Open qualifying (The Canadian Press)
Report an error Licensing Options
Comments

The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.

Discussion loading… ✨

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Globe Newsletters

Get a summary of news of the day

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Thank you!

You are now subscribed to the newsletter at

You can unsubscribe from this newsletter or Globe promotions at any time by clicking the link at the bottom of the newsletter, or by emailing us at privacy@globeandmail.com.