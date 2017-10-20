 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Gabine Muguruza named WTA’s Player of the Year

Gabine Muguruza named WTA’s Player of the Year

Garbine Muguruza poses with the 2017 WTA Player of the Year award during the official draw of the BNP Paribas WTA Finals Singapore on October 20, 2017 in Singapore.

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

LONDON
Reuters

Spain's Garbine Muguruza has been named the Women's Tennis Association's (WTA) Player of the Year after reaching number one in the rankings and winning Wimbledon.

Muguruza is only the second Spanish woman after Arantxa Sanchez Vicario to reach number one and by claiming the Wimbledon title became the first player to beat both Serena and Venus Williams in major finals, having beaten Serena to win the 2016 French Open.

"Becoming the WTA number one in the world is a dream come true," Muguruza told the WTA's website. "Every birthday wish was always the same as I blew out the candles -- to become the best.

Story continues below advertisement

"There is a lot of work behind this achievement and a lot of love and passion for this sport. There's also a lot of hard moments along with the great moments."

Muguruza is competing at the WTA Finals in Singapore next week.

Swiss Martina Hingis and Taiwan's Chan Yung-Jan were voted the WTA's doubles duo of the year after winning nine titles including the U.S. Open. Restrictions - http://about.reuters.com/fulllegal.asp

Video: Denis Shapovalov calls Wayne Gretzky a ‘huge role model’ (The Canadian Press)
Report an error
Comments

The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.

Discussion loading… ✨