Rafael Nadal beats Kevin Anderson to win third U.S. Open title

Rafael Nadal against Kevin Anderson in the U.S. Open final shaped up as quite a mismatch – and that's exactly what it was.

His game at a high level at the end of an unusually easy path through a Grand Slam field, Nadal overwhelmed first-time major finalist Anderson 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 on Sunday to win his third championship at Flushing Meadows.

It is the No. 1-ranked Nadal's second Grand Slam title of the year and 16th over all. Among men, only Roger Federer has more, with 19.

Story continues below advertisement

Each of those two long-time rivals won two of the four majors in 2017, marking a return of both to the heights of their sport.

Not only didn't an injury-hampered Nadal win a Grand Slam tournament in 2015 or 2016 – his first such shutouts since 2004, when he was still a teenager – but he didn't even make it to a final in that span. Seems safe to say that, at the age of 31, he is once again the Nadal of old.

"Personally, it's just unbelievable what happened this year," Nadal said, "after a couple of years with some troubles, injuries, some moments playing not good."

At No. 32, Anderson was the lowest-ranked U.S. Open men's finalist since the ATP computer rankings began in 1973. The 31-year-old South African never had been past the quarter-final at any major tournament in 33 previous appearances, so when he won his semi-final on Friday, he climbed into the stands to celebrate.

There would be no such joy for him on this day. Nadal simply dominated every facet of the 21/2-hour final.

"I know we're the same age, but I feel like I've been watching you my whole life," said Anderson, who is less than a month older than Nadal. "You really have been an idol of mine. And it's tough playing you. You proved it again tonight."

Nadal added to his U.S. Open triumphs in 2010 and 2013 and improved to 16-7 in Grand Slam finals. For the first time since 2013, he appeared in three in a single season, losing to Federer at the Australian Open in January, then beating Stan Wawrinka for his record 10th French Open trophy in June.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Nadal's career haul also includes two trophies from Wimbledon and one from the Australian Open. All of his big victories have come while being coached by his uncle Toni, who is now stepping aside. The U.S. Open was the last Grand Slam event of their partnership.

Not since Pete Sampras at Wimbledon in 2000 had a man won a Slam tournament without facing any opponents ranked in the top 20.

Much like Nadal's 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 win against Wawrinka at Roland Garros, the only beauty of this match was not in its competitiveness – not by a long shot – but in an appreciation for one participant's absolute superiority.

Forehands whipped up the line. Two-handed backhands ripped cross-court with ferocity. The spinning, back-to-the-net returns of serves darted in at him at more than 130 miles an hour (210 kilometres an hour) and helped him break Anderson four times.

He even came up with some terrific volleys, winning the point on all 16 of his trips to the net. Anderson, meanwhile, finished 16-for-34 in that category. Another difference-maker: Nadal never faced a break point, although that was more a reflection of his talent once the ball was in play than any particularly dominant serving.