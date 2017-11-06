The northernmost bull-riding event in North America occurs each June in Wanham, Alta. The hamlet of 125 people is an hour from the Alaskan Highway.

For 19 years, the Professional Bull Riders have held an event along with Wanham’s annual horse-plowing matches. Bull riding is staged in an 80-foot by 90-foot ring set up in a pasture. Ladies from a seniors centre sell pies.

“This is as grass roots as it gets,” says Jason Davidson, the show’s producer.

There are 1,600 people in Birch Hills County. On this night, all but about 100 turn out.

Before the show, bulls in pens stomp and throw clumps of dirt. Some roll in the mud. One threatens to charge when a spectator tries to take a picture.

Riders arrive an hour early and congregate behind the grandstand. Most have driven nine hours from Calgary, the site of a PBR program two nights earlier. They drive to all but a handful of events. Dakota Buttar, a rider from Saskatchewan who competes in Canada and the United States, put 103,000 kilometres on a new truck last year.

More than competitors, the cowboys are a family.

“It was never just the four of us at home,” Leanne says. “There were four boys sleeping in Ty’s room for two years.”

Bull riders are more like brothers than rivals. They root for one another, travel together, and at times sleep side by side.

There’s a sense of camaraderie, competition, and family among bull riders on the rodeo circuit, whether they’re drinking beer or shooting pool after a busy day at the Daines Rodeo in Innisfail, Alta., or chatting up the locals at a dance after a PBR event in Prince Albert, Sask. Todd Korol/The Globe and Mail

Two nights before Ty died, Chad Besplug spent the night. They lay in bed together watching bull-riding videos.

Ty was so close to his mother that fellow bull riders poked fun, calling him a momma’s boy.

“To shut us up, he would say, ‘I’m sorry that my mother loves me so much’,” Besplug says.

In July of 2016, Ty Prescott made a confession to Pozzobon.

“We were sitting around my house drinking beer and talking about our lives,” says Prescott, one of the best bull fighters in the business. “I told him I had been using crystal meth for three years.”

They had met in 2008 at a rodeo in Alberta. They bought bulls and swapped them back and forth. They talked four or five times a day.

Pozzobon hounded him to quit. He had his back the same way Prescott had his in the arena.

Prescott promised him he would stop in the new year. In January, when he learned Pozzobon was dead, he fell apart.

In the ring, he wears a belt buckle that Pozzobon won one year at the Canadian Finals Rodeo. He has a Pozzy patch embroidered on his vest, and a Pozzy chain around his neck.

In March, he kept his promise and stopped using crystal meth.

“It was important to him that I got off that shit,” Prescott says.

FAMILY MATTERS

Brock Radford’s grandmother, Isabella Miller Haraga, was a two-time national barrel-racing champion and was inducted into the Canadian Rodeo Hall of Fame. His mom, Bobbi June, is a barrel racer, as is his older sister, Skyler. His father, Max, was a saddle-bronc rider, steer wrestler and all-around rodeo champ.

At two weeks old, Brock travelled in a trailer on the tour.

“I learned respect, and to this day try to do things the old cowboy way,” says Radford, 22 and in his fourth year as a bull rider. “I take my hat off at breakfast and hold a door open for people. There are just not enough manners these days.”

Brock Radford, 22, is in his fourth year as a bull rider and earned a career high $32,000 this season. He enjoys a post-ride cigarette after a PBR event in Coronation, Alta., and stretches before a competition in Abbotsford, B.C. The third-generation rodeo star celebrated Jeff Parsonage’s win at the Glen Keeley Memorial in Stavely, Alta. Todd Korol/The Globe and Mail

Two weeks earlier, he won his first PBR event in Swift Current, Sask. Today, he hopes to put together two eight-second rides. It doesn’t happen.

The bulls buck off 24 of 27 riders, Radford in under three seconds.

Jackson Scott smacks his head together with a bull named Marshall’s Law. Judges give Scott the option of having a second ride, but before he can take it, the medical team steps in. Brandon Thome suspects he has a concussion. Scott isn’t convinced, but retires for the rest of the night.

The 19-year-old grew up in Kelowna, B.C., and was mentored by Ty Pozzobon. He and his family visited Leanne and Luke the day after Ty killed himself.

Scott rode steers as a kid but his parents were not keen on him riding bulls. Pozzobon talked them into it.

“Every day and every bull ride I think about him,” he says.

Zane Lambert, named after the western novelist Zane Grey, wins the Wanham Extravaganza and takes home $2,957. Tanner Byrne, making a comeback after breaking his shoulder blade, collarbone and ripping muscles off his right thigh bone, finishes second and earns $2,275.

Tanner Byrne was Ty Pozzobon’s best friend. He wore Ty’s boots this season as a way of honouring his memory. Here, at a PBR event in Calgary, Tanner gets worked on by a member of the Canadian Pro Sports Medicine Team. Todd Korol/The Globe and Mail

His mother was a barrel racer and his dad was a bullfighter for 25 years. His parents met on the rodeo circuit. Two of Tanner’s brothers are also bull fighters.

Like so many of them, rodeo is in the blood.

He is 25 and among the best bull riders in the world. At 6 feet 4 and 160 pounds, Byrne is also the skinniest.

“The only passion I ever had was being a bull rider and world champion,” he says. “It is a dream I had since I was 3.”

RED FLAGS

Three weeks after performing in a makeshift ring in Wanham, bull riders compete for a $100,000 prize at the most glamorous rodeo in the world. Crowds of 20,000 fill the grandstand for 10 days at the Calgary Stampede.

Byrne grew up here. He won a junior steer-riding title at the Stampede when he was 12. This year, as a tribute, he is wearing the black and white cowboy boots Pozzobon used at the Stampede in 2015.

He says he recognized changes in Ty’s demeanour the past few years.

“Looking back, there were a lot of red flags,” he says.

Byrne has a tattoo over his left rib cage, words from a speech by Theodore Roosevelt: “His place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory or defeat.”

He got the tattoo in memory of his best friend early in the year. Pozzobon had the first part of the quote tattooed on his left side in 2016: “It is not the critic who counts ... the credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena.”

After Pozzobon’s death, Radford had the words “Hippies and Cowboys” tattooed on his left arm, along with the dates of Ty’s birth and death. It is the name of a country song that was Pozzobon’s favourite. He had it tattooed on the same arm.

It is his first time to compete at the Stampede. He grew up 25 minutes from the grandstand.

“For a lot of us, winning here is more important than a Canadian championship,” Radford says.

In the dressing room before the finals, riders tape their wrists and fiddle with Flak jackets. One cowboy dozes in a chair. Another runs in place. A third does lunges down a hallway. Byrne sits in his jeans, one long leg jiggling nervously.

A few hours later, an American collects the $100,000 winner’s cheque. Byrne is bucked off, but still pleased. He won a preliminary round. Radford is bucked off as well. Afterward, he has a hoof mark on the left side of his chin and an ice bag taped to his ribs.

Thome examines him and makes an appointment for Radford the next day. He is diagnosed with a concussion, and then pulls out of three rodeos in the coming week.

“It felt like somebody hit me in the head with a baseball bat,” he says. “My vision was blurry for 90 minutes.”

He rests because of Pozzobon’s suicide.

“Before that happened, all of us bull riders were a bunch of little outlaws,” Radford says. “Now, we are really listening. You don’t know if you are one hit away from being brain dead or dying.”

The following weekend, Tim Lipsett, a 23-year-old who grew up on a ranch north of Regina, wins one round at the K-Days Rodeo, a qualifier in Edmonton for the Canadian Finals Rodeo. At the Stampede, half of the cage on his helmet was crushed by a bull.

“My jaw was sore, but that was the only problem,” Lipsett says. “I could not have been luckier.”

Tim Lipsett knows how to dance with the devil. Thrown from a bull during the Calgary Stampede in July, he shows off his crushed titanium face mask. Todd Korol/The Globe and Mail

Lipsett’s father rode bulls. He has one brother who is a bull fighter, and another who rides bucking horses.

He rode the night before in Morris, Man., and drove 13 ½ hours to get to Edmonton. After a nap, he wins his round at the K-Days Rodeo.

“It is not just getting on the bulls that we like,” he says. “It is the miles and dedication it takes, and the pain you endure.

“I love the sport more than anything in the world. You go broke to get rich.”

LIVING IN THE MOMENT

The last stop of summer on the Canadian PBR tour is the Glen Keeley Memorial Championship in Stavely, Alta. The event is named after a local champion who died in 2000 from internal injuries suffered in a riding accident.

More than 1,500 people bring seat cushions and pack the arena in the town of 400 an hour south of Calgary.

A year ago, Ty Pozzobon competed at a rodeo in Wyoming on Saturday afternoon, and then chartered a plane so he could ride in Stavely the same night. Justin Keeley, Glen’s younger brother and a PBR judge, left a truck and keys beside an airstrip 10 kilometres away. Pozzobon hopped out of the plane, into the truck and rushed to the arena.

In the six weeks between the Stampede and here, Radford has won an unprecedented four consecutive PBR events in Canada. He receives an invitation to ride on the Built Ford Tough Series the same weekend, and turns it down. Bull riding, a weekend staple on CBS, gets higher TV ratings than NHL regular-season games in the United States. That doesn’t matter to Radford. Pozzobon rode in Stavely last year en route to winning the Canadian championship, and he hopes to do the same.

“I want to take a page out of Ty’s book,” Radford says.

Radford rides well but finishes fourth. He has a better night than Lonnie West. West bangs his head on the ground after being thrown backward off I’m a Hellion. An assessment reveals a possible concussion so he benches himself for the rest of the evening. In the dressing room, his head pounding, he decides to sit out a few weeks.

Two weeks earlier, he suffered concussions days apart. The second time, in Jasper, he was knocked out.

“When I came to, I didn’t know where I was and my left arm and left leg were tingling,” West, 21, says.

After he was thrown in Stavely, he lost consciousness as his head hit the ground.

“Everything turned white,” he says.

West grew up in Cadogan, a hamlet in southeast Alberta with 100 residents. His dad was a bull rider. So was his brother. Lonnie rode sheep as a little boy, and started to ride steers at 8. The West family had its own bucking chute, the way some families build backyard rinks.

Lonnie West, from Cadogan, Alta., is from a family of bull riders and rolls with the danger. He had a broken foot that took him out for half the season, as well as a broken hand. At the end of the season he suffered two concussions. He’s 21 years old. Todd Korol/The Globe and Mail

“I love the fact that every time I nod my head, it could be the last,” West says. “In seconds, my entire life could be changed. It keeps you living for the moment.

“Anything that ain’t worth dying over isn’t worth living for.”

The Glen Keeley Memorial ends with Zane Lambert and Jared Parsonage as co-champions. Parsonage then completes a ride on a bounty bull named Johnny Ringo and earns more than $12,000 for the night.

In three years, Johnny Ringo has only been ridden successfully three times. Ty Pozzobon had one of the other two eight-second rides three months before he died.

Leanne Pozzobon says she worried less about him being injured riding bulls than she did him getting hurt while driving long distances between rodeos.

“I had to trust that he was going to be okay,” she says. “If I didn’t do that, I would have gone nuts.”