When these neutron stars crashed, the celestial explosion was a gold mine for astronomers

It will go down as the shot heard and seen around the world.

In an astronomical tour de force, scientists have used the subtle vibrations known as gravitational waves to chase down and witness the outcome of two stars colliding in a distant galaxy. The dramatic detection marks the first time anyone has been able to observe both the gravitational signal and the light coming from a celestial event. The result has provided a new understanding of nature's alchemy, the violent nuclear reactions that generate and scatter gold, platinum and other rare atoms throughout the cosmos.

"This is a revolution in astronomy, there's no other word to describe it," said Vicky Kalogera, a professor at Northwestern University near Chicago and a senior astrophysicist with the Laser Interferometer Gravitational Observatory, known as LIGO, the Nobel-prize winning experiment that made the historic detection possible.

The discovery has preoccupied a significant share of the world's professional astronomers for the past two months but it was only made public on Monday, in conjunction with the release of an avalanche of scientific papers detailing coordinated observations of the event. One paper alone has more than 4,000 authors representing more than 900 universities and research institutions around the globe, Dr. Kalogera said.

"It's been exhilarating," she added. "None of us has ever come close to anything like this experience."

LIGO uses lasers reflecting back and forth down four kilometre-long tunnels to pick up the momentary gravitational distortions that ripple across space and through our planet whenever massive objects are violently accelerated. It previously made headlines for detecting collisions of black holes, which give off no light. Earlier this month, that success earned three researchers who developed LIGO the Nobel Prize in physics. But until now, the experiment has never detected anything that astronomers could also hope to see.

That changed on Aug. 17, when LIGO's two identical facilities in Washington state and Louisiana, together with a third detector in Italy call Virgo, recorded a 100 second-long signal corresponding to a pair of neutron stars spiralling into one another about 130 million light years away.

"It was a very strong signal from their end and they let us know that right away," said Maria Drout, a postdoctoral research at the University of Toronto's Dunlap Institute for Astronomy & Astrophysics and one of many who found themselves suddenly flung into the high stakes treasure hunt to track down the location of the collision in hopes of seeing something.

A neutron star is the small but heavy stellar remnant left over when a giant star goes supernova. Only 10 kilometres or so across, each neutron contains more mass than our entire sun packed into a small ball that is on the order of a million degrees Celsius. In additional to gravitational waves, a collision between two such hot and dense objects is expected to produce an intense but relatively short-lived explosion sometimes referred to as a "kilonova."

A BUMP IN THE NIGHT Scientists have detected ripples of gravity caused by the violent collision of two neutron stars, among the densest objects in the known universe. The gravitational signal allowed astronomers to quickly pinpoint where in the sky to direct their telescopes to witness the ensuing explosion. Neutron stars converge Gravitational waves 1 In spiral: Two neutrons stars, each the remnant of a supernova explosion, orbit one another. Their rapid motion generates gravitational waves causing them to lose energy and converge. 2 Stars collide Merger: As they draw nearer, the rapidly spinning surfaces of the neutron stars collide, spewing superdense material into space while the stars merge and possibly form a black hole. ‘Kilonova’ forms 3 Kilonova: The material thrown from the collision forms an explosive wreath of hot, dense nuclear matter. The material generates an intense glow called a “kilonova” that is seen on Earth. Gravitational waves: Concentric ripples that squeeze and stretch fabric of space-time, caused by movement of mass. Predicted by Albert Einstein in his 1916 General Theory of Relativity Ivan Semeniuk and John Sopinski/THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: LIGO.CALTECH.EDU; graphic news A BUMP IN THE NIGHT Scientists have detected ripples of gravity caused by the violent collision of two neutron stars, among the densest objects in the known universe. The gravitational signal allowed astronomers to quickly pinpoint where in the sky to direct their telescopes to witness the ensuing explosion. Neutron stars converge Gravitational waves 1 In spiral: Two neutrons stars, each the remnant of a supernova explosion, orbit one another. Their rapid motion generates gravitational waves causing them to lose energy and converge. 2 Stars collide Merger: As they draw nearer, the rapidly spinning surfaces of the neutron stars collide, spewing superdense material into space while the stars merge and possibly form a black hole. ‘Kilonova’ forms 3 Kilonova: The material thrown from the collision forms an explosive wreath of hot, dense nuclear matter. The material generates an intense glow called a “kilonova” that is seen on Earth. Gravitational waves: Concentric ripples that squeeze and stretch fabric of space-time, caused by movement of mass. Predicted by Albert Einstein in his 1916 General Theory of Relativity Ivan Semeniuk and John Sopinski/THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: LIGO.CALTECH.EDU; graphic news A BUMP IN THE NIGHT Scientists have detected ripples of gravity caused by the violent collision of two neutron stars, among the densest objects in the known universe. The gravitational signal allowed astronomers to quickly pinpoint where in the sky to direct their telescopes to witness the ensuing explosion. Neutron stars converge ‘Kilonova’ forms Gravitational waves 1 2 3 Stars collide In spiral: Two neutrons stars, each the remnant of a supernova explosion, orbit one another. Their rapid motion generates gravitational waves causing them to lose energy and converge. Merger: As they draw nearer, the rapidly spinning surfaces of the neutron stars collide, spewing superdense material into space while the stars merge and possibly form a black hole. Kilonova: The material thrown from the collision forms an explosive wreath of hot, dense nuclear matter. The material generates an intense glow called a “kilonova” that is seen on Earth. Gravitational waves: Concentric ripples that squeeze and stretch fabric of space-time, caused by movement of mass. Predicted by Albert Einstein in his 1916 General Theory of Relativity Ivan Semeniuk and John Sopinski/THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: LIGO.CALTECH.EDU; graphic news

Dr. Drout was spending time with colleagues at the Carnegie Institution for Science in Pasadena, Calif., when the e-mail alert from LIGO came in on Aug. 17. Because all three gravitational wave detectors had "felt" the neutron star collision, it was already possible to narrow its location down to an oval-shaped region across the southern hemisphere sky. This proved fortuitous for the Pasadena group, which is part of a collaboration that includes a telescope based at Las Campanas Observatory in Chile. It meant Dr. Drout and her colleagues would be among the first to have a crack at spotting the event as soon as the sun set, but the opportunity would only last a short time as the earth rotated "We were only going to have about an hour to frantically search for any optical counterpart," Dr. Drout said.

The team spent the afternoon rapidly compiling a list of likely galaxies in the target region where the collision might have taken place. Once the sky was dark enough the telescope was put into action, rapidly acquiring images that the astronomers looked at by eye and compared with reference photos to see if anything looked out of the ordinary before moving on.

The strategy worked. Within 15 minutes and less than 10 galaxies into their search, a team member based at the University of California in Santa Cruz was the first to spot what seemed to be a new star on the edge of NGC 4993, a distant galaxy located in the direction of the southern constellation of Hydra. It was the kilonova – the explosive outburst from the neutron star collision.

"It actually happened incredibly quickly," said Dr. Drout of the discovery, adding that the rapid sighting allowed other, larger telescopes to quickly be pointed at the object to gather crucial information. The Toronto-based researcher is listed as the lead author on a paper describing the first optical observation of a neutron star merger.

Over the following days and weeks observatories worldwide continued to track the object, now understood to be the glowing fireball created when neutron star material was splattered outward at velocities approaching 30 per cent the speed of light in the first moments after the collision.

The complex nature of the high-energy explosion makes it difficult to assess exactly what happened to the merging neutron stars at its centre.

The LIGO team says it is still analyzing the final milliseconds of the gravitational signal to see whether the stars simply produced a heavier neutron star or collapsed to form a black hole.

Other observations have been far more revealing, including the gradual dimming and reddening of the explosion over weeks.

Images from the Swope and Magellan telescopes show the first optical evidence of the stars’ collision. In the first image from Aug. 17, the source of the gravitational waves is brighter; in the second, four days later, the source has faded significantly and changed to a reddish colour. 1M2H/UC SANTA CRUZ AND CARNEGIE OBSERVATORIES/RYAN FOLEY

This dimming followed the same precise rate of decline that would be expected if the explosion were powered by a series of nuclear reactions known as the rapid neutron capture process or r-process, which is thought to be responsible for creating a large number of the heavier elements on the periodic table.

"There were so many different elements created," said Anthony Piro, a member of the Carnegie team who is based in Pasadena. "It actually follows the same decline you get for radioactive waste on Earth."

The observations appear to confirm, definitively, that neutron star mergers are factories for creating the atoms and that most of the gold, platinum and uranium found on Earth today is the product of such mergers that occurred long ago in our own galaxy.

Other observations were equally significant, including detections by orbiting satellites that demonstrate that neutron star mergers are the explanation behind a mysterious class of high energy flashes called short gamma ray bursts. Other observations of the object are expected to continue over the coming months as the explosion continues to evolve and interact with surrounding material.

"It's just such a cool discovery with such beautiful, early data that we can start to really piece out the differences between models," said Daryl Haggard, a high energy astrophysicist at McGill University who has been using the orbiting Chandra X-Ray Observatory to study the event.

None of this would have been possible without LIGO's initial alert, which appears to have ushered in the long anticipated era of "multi-messenger astronomy." While such observations require unprecedented coordination and cooperation from thousands of astronomers in several countries, the organizational efforts clearly paid off this time around.

"What is easy? No," Dr. Kalogera said. "Was it amazing? Yes!"

