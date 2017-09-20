 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Google close to buying smartphone maker HTC’s assets: report

Google close to buying smartphone maker HTC’s assets: report

Attendees view the new HTC U Ultra at the HTC stand at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain March 1, 2017.

Paul Hanna/REUTERS

Munsif Vengattil
Reuters

Alphabet Inc's Google is close to acquiring assets of Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC Corp , Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The Taiwan stock exchange said on Wednesday that HTC shares will be halted from Sept. 21 on a pending news announcement.

Bloomberg reported last month that the smartphone maker was said to be exploring options that could range from spinning off its virtual reality business to selling itself.

Story continues below advertisement

Both HTC and Google declined to comment.

More to come.

Internet giants face Europe's glare over extremist content (Reuters)
Report an error
Comments

The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.

Discussion loading… ✨

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Thank you!

You are now subscribed to the newsletter at

You can unsubscribe from this newsletter or Globe promotions at any time by clicking the link at the bottom of the newsletter, or by emailing us at privacy@globeandmail.com.