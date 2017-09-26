Twitter doubles tweet length to 280 characters

What does that look like?

This sentence is 140 characters: users cram in words (often slang), emojis, ascii art ಠ_ಠ, handles like @tw1tt3rart‏, and even ugh #hashtags

This paragraph would fit in a new 280 Tweet limit. It's an experimental length and only a small number of users will immediately get longer-winded. Twitter's announcement says 9% of all tweets in English reach the character limit, and it argues more space could equal more tweets.

Still 'about brevity'

The company's blog post maintains that "Twitter is about brevity. It's what makes it such a great way to see what's happening." It says the average Tweet length in Japanese (a more compact alphabet/language) is 15 characters. Compare that with English where the average tweet hits 34 characters.

34 characters is really not a lot.

How did 140 characters come to be?

Initially, it was to fit inside the limits of 160 character SMS text messages – more relevant fact when Twitter was developed in 2007. "It's staying," CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey told NBC back March, 2016. "It's a good constraint for us."

This is a small change, but a big move for us. 140 was an arbitrary choice based on the 160 character SMS limit. Proud of how thoughtful the team has been in solving a real problem people have when trying to tweet. And at the same time maintaining our brevity, speed, and essence! https://t.co/TuHj51MsTu — jack (@jack) September 26, 2017

Time for change

But slow growth has bedevilled Twitter in recent years compared to its social media peers. Between 2010 and 2015 Twitter went from 30 million monthly active users to more than 300 million. That was quite good. Then things slowed down:

2015 Q1: 302 million

2016 Q1: 310 million

2017 Q1: 328 million

Twitter's had a tough time lately amid high staff turnover, slowdowns in its ad revenue business and scandals over abusive comments. Still, even though Facebook is the top social media dog, about 12 million Canadians still use Twitter every month, according to the company.

Character evolution

In the last 12 months Twitter has made a number of tweaks. In September 2016, photos, GIFS and polls stopped counting against the 140 limit; in March it stopped counting @replies. Strangely, hyperlinks still count against longer limit, though they are shortened.

Longer Tweets might make for more compelling tweetstorms, too, as language and psychology researcher James Pennebaker back in 2015 explained to Wired: "The 'Longer is Stronger' heuristic – a bias that most people have that causes them to find longer blocks of text more compelling."

But there's a possible downside: Twitter will look more like the hashtag apocalypse of more popular social network Instagram: #livingmybestlife #everydayablessing #lol #repost #what #omg #moarplease #love #family #life #followback #wowtheyjustkeepcoming #boyyoucanactivatealotoftwittermobs

Possible upside: Tweeter In Chief Donald J. Trump can stop torturing the world with minutes-long pauses between the ellipses … of his two-part tweets. No more rampant speculation for several minutes about whether his new threats against North Korea include a declaration of war.

Also, Twitter expects backlash: "We understand since many of you have been Tweeting for years, there may be an emotional attachment to 140 characters – we felt it, too. But we tried this, saw the power of what it will do, and fell in love with this new, still brief, constraint. "

users: I’m being harassed



jack: uh huh



users: by nazis



jack:..



users: can you do something



jack: what if we gave them 280 characters — ☕netw3rk (@netw3rk) September 26, 2017